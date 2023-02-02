KWHL KWHL Logo

The Osbournes Are Coming Back To TV

February 2, 2023 7:51AM AKST
A planned reboot of The Osbournes reboot is still moving forward, even though Ozzy Osbourne just announced he’s too physically weak to tour anymore. BBC One greenlit the reality show Home To Roost last September with half-hour episodes that would cover the birth of Kelly’s child, Sharon’s 70th birthday, and Ozzy’s tour. But Ozzy is having to ditch the tour due to problems from a fall he suffered four years ago. His voice is good, it’s just his body can’t handle the traveling.

His team is trying to come up with ways  he can perform “without having to travel from city to city and country to country.” Home To Roost will debut later this year. The original run was 2002 to 2005.

