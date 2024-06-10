“The Price Is Right” Contestant’s Showcase Bid Is Off By ONE DOLLAR

If you’ve ever watched an episode of “The Price Is Right”, you know it ends with two contestants in the Showcase Showdown. It’s a huge prize package and you have to guess the price the closest without going over. As a bonus, you can win BOTH showcases if you are within $250 of the actual price!

Friday, Drew Carey was shocked when contestant Patrice Masse from Grande Prairie, Alberta, Canada placed a bid of $39,500 on a package including a trip to Miami and a car. Turns out he was JUST BENEATH the actual price by ONE DOLLAR.