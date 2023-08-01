KWHL KWHL Logo

“The Queen of Chaos” Is From Kentucky

August 1, 2023 5:34AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

The Twitterverse is taken with the “Queen of Chaos” who happens to be from Kentucky…and she’s kind of proud.

23-year-old Rayanna Brock has been arrested 10 times and has glamorous mugshots to prove it. Every time she’s smiling and even looks downright happy following her arrest for theft. Social media can not get enough saying it’s a #Barbiemugshot (a nod to a scene in the new “Barbie” movie.) She commented on social media about her crimes joking to her parents that’s she’s made it!  LOL And that she stole a car and wrecked it. Mom must be proud.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rayanna Brock (@rayannabellebrock)

But when Inside Edition wanted to chat, she refused to be on camera because of the hate she’s getting.

Recently Played

NightmareAvenged Sevenfold
2:59pm
SurrenderGodsmack
2:56pm
Celebrity SkinHole
2:53pm
Fine AgainSeether
2:41pm
Sold OutHardy
2:37pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Alaska man inadvertently films his own drowning on a glacial lake with helmet GoPro, officials say
2

Helicopter carrying state workers crashes into remote Alaska lake, no survivors found, officials say
3

Alaska asks US Supreme Court to strike down the rejection of a proposed copper, gold mine
4

Bodies of 4 killed in Alaska helicopter crash are recovered from lake
5

Alaska volcano’s week-long eruption spews another massive ash cloud