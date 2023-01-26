KWHL KWHL Logo

The Razzies Set Age Limits Over Backlash Of Nominating A 12-Year-Old

January 26, 2023 7:02AM AKST
The Razzie Awards recognize the WORST in film every year in a tongue-in-cheek ceremony and even Oscar winners have gotten nods. But this year there was a ton of backlash over giving a Worst Actress nod to a 12-year-old…Ryan Kiera Armstrong (star of Firestarter). Razzies founder John Wilson apologized in a statement and took her name off the ballot. He also pledged that kids won’t be eligible to be nominated for the awards in the future. “We also believe a public apology is owed Ms. Armstrong, and wish to say we regret any hurt she experienced as a result of our choices.”  Firestarter also got nominated for Worst Remake/Rip-off/Sequel.

This isn’t the first time they recognized kids:  Jake Lloyd got a nomination for 1999’s Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace and Macaulay Culkin was nominated in 1995 for THREE movies — Getting Even With Dad, The Pagemaster and Richie Rich.

