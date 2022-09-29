KWHL KWHL Logo

The Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage Is Now An Airbnb

September 29, 2022 5:20AM AKDT
Share
The Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage Is Now An Airbnb

With “Hocus Pocus 2” dropping on Disney+, it’s perfect that you can now stay at the Sanderson Sisters’ creepy cottage in the remote woods of Salem, Massachusetts! The witches’ home has been recreated in celebration of the sequel. For just $31 (a nod to the date of All Hallows’ Eve) on October 20th, two guests can spend the night in the cabin. You can try to cast spells from the ancient spellbook, check out some of Salem’s most haunted properties, and watch a special screening of “Hocus Pocus 2”.

You have to get yourself to and from Salem, and Airbnb will also make a one-time donation to Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem.

Recently Played

Hail To The KingAvenged Sevenfold|
5:25pm
CreepStone Temple Pilots|
5:20pm
BreatheNickelback|
5:16pm
Change (in The House Of Flies)Deftones|
5:11pm
Loser3 Doors Down|
5:06pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Western Alaska braces for strong storm, possible floods
2

Ex-Alaska attorney general indicted on sexual abuse counts
3

Behind-The-Scenes Of “Hocus Pocus 2”
4

Idris Elba Will Most Likely NOT Be James Bond For This Reason
5

Damage assessments begin in flooded remote Alaska villages