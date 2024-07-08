KWHL KWHL Logo

The Scoop On “Top Gun 3” And Another “Pirates of the Caribbean” Movie

July 8, 2024 7:18AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer dished on the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” about some other big projects coming down the pipe.

Top Gun 3 is in the works as is another Pirates of the Caribbean movie.  Both are in the development stages at this point so not much is known yet about plot or stars attached. Bruckheimer says they have an idea and story for TG3 and are about to start writing the script, whereas there are two possible scripts for Pirates!

