KWHL KWHL Logo

The Tanner’s House From “Full House” For Sale

June 7, 2024 4:25AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

The San Francisco home featured as the facade of Tanners’ house in Full House is listed for $6.5 million. The 3,700-square-foot home, built in 1900, has 11-foot ceilings, original molding, and two fireplaces. It is GORGEOUS inside! It sold for$5.4 million in 2020.

 

SEE THE LISTING AND PICTURES HERE

Recently Played

Afraid To DieP.O.D.
10:07pm
Afraid To DieP.O.D.
10:07pm
I Stand AloneGodsmack
10:03pm
Fight For Your RightBeastie Boys
9:59pm
GoneAtreyu
9:56pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Selena Gomez Was Considering Adoption Before Dating Benny Blanco
2

NKOTB Talk First Album In 11 Years And Summer Tour
3

Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Say They Have One More “Bad Boys” Movie In Them
4

Judge weighs arguments in case seeking to disqualify ranked choice repeal measure from Alaska ballot
5

1 Malaysian climber dead, 1 rescued near the top of Denali, North America’s tallest mountain