The Taylor Swift Conference At Indiana University

Taylor Swift is a global legend and the subject of an Indiana academic conference. About 1000 Swifties attended the two-day event at IU.

Indiana University says the conference will examine Taylor’s influence on literature, pop culture, economics, urban planning, politics, history, feminism, and families.

Natalia Almanza, an IU Arts and Humanities Council member, created “Taylor Swift: The Conference Era.” Almanza mixed academia with pop culture by inviting international academics and over 20 Swift scholars.

The convention had posters, life-size Taylor cutouts, and totes in addition to talks. Cruel Summer, Red, and Taylor Swift’s favorite vodka and Diet Coke are offered as drink specials.

The Taylor Swift artist market at the Cook Center for Public Arts and Humanities concludes the event on Sunday from noon to 4. The sessions run until 10 p.m. and include a screening of Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well.”