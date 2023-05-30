KWHL KWHL Logo

The Voice of “Nemo” Reflects On The 20th Anniversary Of The Movie

May 30, 2023 6:23AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Alexander Gould was 6-years-old when he started working as the voice of ‘Nemo’ in Disney’s “Finding Nemo”. It was a long process of flying back and forth to Los Angeles over the course of three years before the movie was finished. He said nobody really understood how much of a cultural phenomenon it would become.

He believes a lot of the themes resonated with audiences of not letting obstacles (like Nemo’s little fin) hold you back and believing in yourself. Also of parents letting their kids go out in the world and make their own way.

