KWHL KWHL Logo

The Weeknd Is The Most Popular Musician According To Statistics

March 22, 2023 5:55AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

The Weeknd is statistically the the world’s most popular musician.  What statistics went into that determination?   Guinness World Records says no one else even comes close to his streaming success as he has two world records for music streaming: the most most monthly listeners on Spotify and the first to reach 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

His “Die For You” remix featuring Ariana Grande seems to have driven that with viral success on Tik Tok. The remixed track claimed the number one spot on Billboard Hot 100 list a few weeks ago. It’s the seventh number-one hit for both Grande and The Weeknd.

Recently Played

Lux ?ternaMetallica|
10:23am
Mr. BrownstoneGuns N Roses|
10:19am
LostLinkin Park|
10:16am
Keep AwayGodsmack|
10:12am
She Hates MePuddle Of Mudd|
10:08am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

St. Jude Phone Bank Volunteers Needed
2

Alaska governor proposes sex ed limits, teacher bonuses
3

TikTok push targets Biden on Alaska’s huge Willow oil plan
4

Courtney Cox Says Lip Fillers Are Her Biggest Beauty Regret
5

Will Ferrell At An Indiana Walmart and Pacers Game