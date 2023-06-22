KWHL KWHL Logo

The Weeknd vs. Oreos?

June 22, 2023 6:02AM AKDT
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 17: The Weeknd performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 17, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA)

The Weeknd almost got into a Twitter war with Oreos, after they trashed his new show “The Idol”.

The receipts:

The Weeknd got wind of that Tweet yesterday, and he replied, quote, “Oh [eff] they been talkin [crap].”

But before a full-on war could erupt, The Weeknd squashed it. He said, quote, “Naw I can’t beef with you Oreo, too many beautiful memories . . . I’m dunking you in some champagne tonight.”

 

