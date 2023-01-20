KWHL KWHL Logo

These Brothers Are Melting Hearts With Their Sweet Relationship

January 20, 2023 6:13AM AKST
Share
These Brothers Are Melting Hearts With Their Sweet Relationship

Pittsburgh brothers Thomas and Nathan Brose are melting hearts as the story of their sweet bond spreads online.  Thomas is the oldest of his three siblings (they have a younger sister, too) and takes care of Nathan every morning before school. Nathan is on the autism spectrum primarily with communication challenges. Teachers say his behavior and demeanor drastically improved once his brother started walking him to class every day.

Thomas holds Nathan’s hand and just instinctively knows what his brother needs. Seeing their sweet bond in the hallways has inspired so many at their school!

Recently Played

Mr. BrownstoneGuns N Roses|
2:32am
BecomingVolbeat|
2:27am
My HeroFoo Fighters|
2:23am
Darkness Settles InFive Finger Death Punch|
2:18am
One Of Those DaysOzzy Osbourne|
2:14am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

An Insider Says “Seat Fillers” Are Being Used As Adele’s Show Fails To Sell Out
2

The most popular sex positions in Alaska
3

Lisa Marie Presley Dies Suddenly At 54
4

Alaska Supreme Court to hear arguments in residency case
5

Taylor Swift Gives A Surprise Performance in London