It doesn’t matter how many times they are selected as the worst, people keep going back to the well of these two particular predictable passwords.

‘123456’ and ‘Password’ remain the worst passwords chosen by technology users for the fifth straight year.

That is according to information compiled by SplashData. Consecutive strings of numbers made up most of the list when it comes to the top 10 worst passwords used in 2018. Own up to it.