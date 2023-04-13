KWHL KWHL Logo

This 4-Year-Old Is Better At Talking About His Feelings Than Many Adults

April 13, 2023 5:45AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

This precious exchange between a mom and her 4-year-old is making it’s way around the Internet wowing everyone with how articulate he is with communicating his feelings!

He admits to mom he made a choice to be “a little bit mad” when she didn’t go outside with him. They talk about how that was a consequence and you can’t always get what you want. “Mama don’t and Papa don’t and baby don’t!” And then he chose to be a little upset and “that’s emotions!”

Precious!

