KWHL KWHL Logo

This 6-Year-Old Is The Kids’ Mullet Champion

August 17, 2023 5:18AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Look at that glorious mane!  Rory Ehrlich decided a year ago he wanted a mullet…and now he’s $5000 richer!

He’s from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, near Philly. MulletChamp.com announced the Top 25 a while back.  Then “Fox & Friends” featured the Top 3 yesterday, and announced the winner on live TV. They had a live feed of Rory and his mom . . . who got so excited, she TEARED UP. 

There are also separate divisions for men, women, teens and seniors.  They all help raise money for the charity Homes for Wounded Warriors, and have already raised over $175,000 this year. The grand prize for the kids division is $5,000.  Rory says he plans to use that money to buy his sister an alpaca.

Recently Played

Im Only Happy When It RainsGarbage
10:25pm
So Called LifeThree Days Grace
10:22pm
The Dirt Im Buried InAvatar
10:18pm
Chop SueySystem Of A Down
10:14pm
No RainBlind Melon
10:11pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Tori Spelling Living In An RV With Her Kids
2

Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Boyfriend Passes Away From ALS
3

Hundreds Of Former Students Join In Final Concert With Retiring Choir Teacher
4

An App Wants To Pay A “Pizza Influencer” $110,000 Per Year!
5

Videos showing people making their own versions of smashburger tacos have racked up over 451 million views! 