This 9-Year-Old Sewed His Dad A Shirt And It’s Awesome!

March 30, 2023 6:22AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

9-year-old Sam Gouveia has been taking weekly sewing lessons, and it’s paying off. The video of him gifting his dad with a shirt he made him has racked up over 13 million views and has us in our feels!

Dad’s Aunt Val is what he calls “an amazing seamstress” and Sam wanted to learn more. He’s made all sorts of clothes, pillows and scrunchies. The support he’s gotten from around the world has been amazing too. Some people who had a mother or grandmother that sewed and passed away, sent Sam their sewing supplies!

Keep up the amazing work, Sam!

