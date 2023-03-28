KWHL KWHL Logo

This Amazing Dog Is The Best Helper For Her Baby Humans

March 28, 2023 2:30AM AKDT
Lucy is the best big sister EVER…and she happens to be a dog. Her dad thinks she’s got a complex understanding of words  and shapes of things that makes it possible for her to know exactly what they want her to do.

She knows how to go to the fridge, open it with a towel tied around the handle, and get a bottle of milk.  Babies need tummy time?  Lucy knows to get the activity mat and bring it over. How about bringing the babies some toys?  She’s on it. UH-MAZING.

20 out of 10 on a Good Puppers scale!

