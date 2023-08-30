KWHL KWHL Logo

THIS Brought Joe Jonas To Tears During A JoBros Tour Stop

August 30, 2023 7:12AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

The Jonas Brothers have had some emotional moments on tour so far, especially when they perform their song “Little Bird”. Joe Jonas was moved to tears in Chicago during that song after a fan asked them to dedicate it to her late dad.

Earlier in the tour, Joe spotted a sign for that song from a grieving mom who lost her daughter and wanted it dedicated to her!

He better grab some tissues because we have a feeling more of those dedications are coming along the rest of their tour.

Recently Played

The PretenderFoo Fighters
7:00pm
Shepherd Of FireAvenged Sevenfold
6:56pm
What Its LikeEverlast
6:44pm
LostBring Me The Horizon
6:41pm
MayonaiseSmashing Pumpkins
6:35pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Study finds ‘rare but real risk’ of tsunami threat to parts of Alaska’s largest city
2

US Army soldier accused of killing his wife in Alaska after night out celebrating his birthday
3

WATCH: Man Climbs Rock Wall With His Hands Behind His Back
4

Most Adorable Breaking And Entering
5

Conditions are too dangerous to recover bodies of 2 men killed in Alaska plane crash, officials say