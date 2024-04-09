KWHL KWHL Logo

This Couple Gave Adorable Baby Updates On Their Neighbor’s Doorbell Camera

April 9, 2024 8:48AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

A couple passing by their neighbor’s doorbell camera gave some big updates that has been seen by 30 million people!

Katie Newton posted doorbell camera video montage of her neighbors,  Sydney and Trevor Melton’s pregnancy updates. That video has been viewed over 30 million times on TikTok.

 

@katiebrookenewton Thank you @Ring for helping capture this 🥹😭 welcome home next door baby!!! #ring #newborn #pregnant #duedate ♬ Bundle of Joy (From “Inside Out”) – Benny Martin

Here’s the update with the trio answering questions!

 

@katiebrookenewton Replying to @Pixar thank you everyone for loving our neighbor moment!! A week later and we are still having fun with it 🙂 Go follow @sydney & trevor! #ring #newborn #viral ♬ Won’t You Be My Neighbor? – Mister Rogers

Recently Played

Even FlowPearl Jam
7:11pm
I Am The LightningDes Rocs
7:07pm
Down With The SicknessDisturbed
7:03pm
PepperButthole Surfers
6:51pm
I Was AliveBeartooth
6:48pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

The Camp Host Director Henry Darrow McComas Full Interview
2

The Sully's "Rising Fest"
3

Eva Mendes Talks About The “No Brainer” Decision To Quit Acting
4

“Star Wars” Blue Milk Coming To Stores For May the 4th
5

Shakira Plays Surprise Time Square Concert