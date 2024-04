Teddy the dachshund LOVES showers…he just sits there as mom has the handheld showerhead and he puts his head back and loves the water raining on him. Here’s the special thing about Teddy….he’s paralyzed and uses a little wheelchair for his back legs. He also recently participated in weenie races where he was slow to start…until he got the crowd all cheering for him!

