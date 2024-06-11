This Dad Has Picked His Daughter Up With Crazy Dances

A super sweet video of a dad picking up his high school senior from school for the last time and the backstory that led up to that emotional and silly moment.

You may have seen this video of Jevin Smith picking up his daughter Jayna from high school for the last time. He’s dressed like the Boyz II Men video for “End of the Road” and he’s singing that song as he walks up to hug her. She’s embarrassed, laughing and crying because it’s the last time. It’s so good…even Boyz II Men commented congratulations to her on graduating!!

This has been a tradition for these two…he has been showing up, acting silly, wearing different costumes, dancing around to pick her up through middle and high school career.

It started off just him sitting in the car, but his son suggested one day he gets out to do his little performance and he’ll record him. Her friends got video a lot of the time too. He and her brother have done Kriss Kross’ “Jump Jump”, jumping around dancing with the song, MC Hammer “Can’t Touch This” with the parachute pants and the dance moves. What amazing and fun memories he has made for them!