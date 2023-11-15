KWHL KWHL Logo

This Dancing Featherless Bird Is The Best Thing You’ll See Today

November 15, 2023 9:03AM AKST
A woman took in a featherless bird from rescue organization, and the only backstory she got was that the bird was kept in a dark basement. At first, Chicken, the bird, was afraid of everything and everyone. But as soon as Chicken started to realize she was in a better place, she started to come alive.

One morning she started dancing to her new owner singing…and then grabbed a metal bowl and banged against the cage like a drum!  She’s been dancing ever since to all kinds of music! And because her new owner has other birds who can fly, mama started walking around outside holding her out and letting Chicken guide her so she can feel like she’s flying!!

