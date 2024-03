This Dog Perfectly Singing To Taylor Swift Songs Is Winning The Internet

With comments like: “Damn he’s in the key and everything,” and “Tuco felt that on a personal level,” and “0:21 perfect high note ,” and “TRYING TO FIGURE OUT WHY NO ONE IS COMPLIMENTING TUCO ON HIS MELANCHOLIC VIBRATO THAT IS A PERFECT CHOICE TUCO .” You KNOW it’s legit.

It’s Taylor Swift’s “My Tears Richochet” (Tuco’s Version) LOL!

He also lends his golden pipes to “Seven”…