KWHL KWHL Logo

This Elementary School Team Has A Secret Weapon On Their Basketball Roster

January 25, 2023 6:42AM AKST
Share
This Elementary School Team Has A Secret Weapon On Their Basketball Roster

Peter Murry is a 4th grader at Bates Elementary in Louisville, KY and he had a goal to tryout for the 3rd-5th grade basketball team. He made the roster…despite being in a wheelchair and having cerebral palsy. He’s made a big impact on the team and the fans.

Head Coach Amy Barr says “he leads our beginning of the game cheers, our end of our practice cheers…he just motivates. The kids love him and he obviously loves them as well.” And he recently got in on the action on the court, inbounding the ball to a teammate for a bucket!

 

#GoodNews

Recently Played

Pardon MeIncubus|
4:36pm
Run To The HillsIron Maiden|
4:32pm
Boulevard Of Broken DreamsGreen Day|
4:23pm
Mars SimulaChevelle|
4:19pm
JackHardy|
4:16pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

The most popular sex positions in Alaska
2

Lisa Marie Presley Dies Suddenly At 54
3

Jamie Lee Curtis Slammed For Creepy Artwork In Her House
4

Alaska Supreme Court to hear arguments in residency case
5

FEMA fires group for nonsensical Alaska Native translations