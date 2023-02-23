This Guy Has The Guinness World Record For Most Consecutive Visits To Disneyland

50-year-old Jeff Reitz lives in California and is now a Guinness World Record holder for visiting Disneyland the most consecutive times… 2,995 to be exact. It took him 8 years, 3 months and 13 days to do it. He was out of work and gifted an annual pass…so he started as a joke with friends when Disneyland announced they were giving an ‘Extra Disney Day’ when they announced the Leap Day 24-hour event in 2012”. His streak ended when the park shut down for the pandemic in March 2020 and he hasn’t yet been back.

He shared all his trips on social media, and started getting media attention after his 60th consecutive visit to the park, and made headlines in 2017 during his 2,000th visit. Inside Edition featured his story at that point and it made him a celebrity. People would spot him in the park and ask for pictures and he got to know many of the castmembers. Disney gave him a backpack of merch. Reitz does hope to return for another photo op at the park with his official Guinness certificate at some point!