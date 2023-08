This guy REALLY likes Rick Astley.

32-year-old Massimo Mancin thought it would be fun to get a big QR code tattooed on his right calf that goes to an iconic YouTube video. Yes, we’re talking about the 1987 hit “Never Gonna Give You Up”. Massimo said: “I didn’t expect it to work but luckily, it did. I kept looking over again to see if it was the right QR code.” He Rickrolled his tattoo.