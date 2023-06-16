This Guy Solved A Rubik’s Cube In 3.13 SECONDS

A 21-year-old from California set the Guinness World Record for solving a Rubik’s Cube in 3.13 seconds on June 11.

Max Park beat the previous world record of 3.47 seconds set four years ago. It’s INSANE to watch! His video on Instagram has gotten 31,000 likes and over one million views. He has competed and won in over 400 events, and he was featured in the 2020 Netflix documentary The Speed Cubers.

Here’s the thing: he was diagnosed with Autism at 2-years-old. His parents started entering him in competitions so that he could improve his social skills. That’s how he’s learned how to shake hands with the other opponents.

