This Kid Graduated High School At Age 9

David Balogun is a pretty typical kid who loves to play baseball, he does karate, and likes doing things with his parents and sister. But where he is not your typical 9-year-old is that he has already graduated high school! He credits his teachers for his success:

He is now the youngest student ever to graduate from Reach Cyber Charter, based in Harrisburg after entering the program in third grade. He was able to finish his classes online. “I wanted to do it because I had the ability to do it,” said David. “So why not use those abilities for the greater good?”

It makes sense he’s also a member of the high-IQ group Mensa International.