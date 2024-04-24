KWHL KWHL Logo

This Mom’s Evite Oopsie Is A Hysterical Cautionary Tale

April 24, 2024 8:24AM AKDT
Your child’s first birthday is a pretty big deal…you normally plan a fairly sizable celebration with family and maybe some friends. Well this new mom made a little oopsie that went viral!

Emily King accidentally invited all 487 contacts in her phone to her daughter’s first birthday party. She says “I was mortified…but also couldn’t stop laughing!” That’s not even the worst of it.  (That would include how they are NAMED in her phone, like “Derek Eye Roll” and “Jess, Hit Her Car in Parking Lot”.)

