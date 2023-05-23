KWHL KWHL Logo

This Performance Sent Nick Jonas To Therapy

May 23, 2023 7:19AM AKDT
Nick Jonas broke down a moment on stage that sent him to seek professional mental health help on an episode of Dax Shepherd’s “Armchair Expert” podcast.

It was when he hit a wrong note and blanked during a guitar solo singing with Kelsea Ballerini on the ACM’s a few years ago. He says it was the most traumatic thing that’s happened to him on stage and shook his confidence because he wasn’t thinking it was going to be problematic going into the performance. Still to this day he doesn’t know why he blanked.

In a more fun conversation, Elle and Esquire magazines got Nick and his brothers to talk getting the band back together, fashion and a little song association!

