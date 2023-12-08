This Pet Duck Is Living His BEST Life

Ok…do more people need to be duck parents?? Because this duck is LIVING HIS BEST LIFE.

Ben Afquack has his own Instagram page because of course he does and has 100,000 followers! His humans share their adventures and they do everything together.

The duck started following them one day and they decided to give him the best duck like they could. They go kayaking, biking, hiking, swimming and he LOVES the snow. This duck goes everywhere with his humans and they wouldn’t have it any other way!