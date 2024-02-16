KWHL KWHL Logo

This Principal Kisses A Cow For A School Fundraiser

February 16, 2024 9:15AM AKST
Source: YouTube

This is pretty fantastic!

Mt. Holly’s Principal in Rock Hill, South Carolina agreed a month an a half ago to be involved in a fundraiser for the newly created 4-H club…but he probably didn’t know it would end up like this!! In time for Valentine’s Day, they had four leaders with buckets and the one with the most had to put on lipstick and kiss a cow! That was Principal Kevin Hood!

More than $1,000 was raised for the new club.  Hood said, “When I won, I knew I had to do it, because it was for our kids.” 

