This Promposal Inspired By Medieval Royalty Is Hysterical

May 1, 2023 8:38AM AKDT
The word PROM written in vintage metal letterpress type on a bokeh light and wooden background.

This teenager in Findlay Ohio named Gavin got his buddies RJ, Ethan and Damon to get dressed up as a horse and his royal staff to pull off a promposal out of medieval England for his girlfriend, Gianna!

 Her dad got the video…he said he got a text to open the front door and was not expecting this. They had one rehearsal and decided to go for it. RJ, the messenger, just made up what he said…there was no script! 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by (@majicallynews)

Here are some other creative promposals!

