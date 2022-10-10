This Series Has The World Record For The Most Jump Scares

Netflix’s The Midnight Club just broke the Guinness World Record for “most scripted jump scares in a single television episode” with 21. Creator Mike Flanagan was presented with the official Guinness World Record certificate by an official during the Midnight Club’s New York Comic Con panel Thursday. “This is particularly important to me because I hate jump scares and I think they are the worst,” Flanagan told reporters. “My whole career, people have been like, put more jump scares in, and do them faster!”

The show is set at a hospice for terminally ill young adults, where 8 patients come together every night at midnight to tell each other stories — and make a pact that the next of them to die will give the group a sign from the beyond.