KWHL KWHL Logo

This Toddler With “Golden Girls” Hair Is The Cutest

February 28, 2024 3:42PM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

Evelyn Mae is only 12 months old…but her “Golden Girls” style charming the Internet. Her mom and Grandma are both hairstylists and legit brings the makeover full circle with set for the ‘do and “Golden Girls”-chic outfits! We have a sweater with shoulder pads, spritzing Elizabeth Taylor’s “White Diamonds” fragrance…she EMBODIES the role!

 

@lileviemae Evelyn Mae is too busy for bad hair days 😩😂💕 #babiesoftiktok #hairstyles #hair #toddlersofticktok #fyp #hairinspiration #beautifull #cute #funny #lol #goldengirl #thankyouforbeingafriend ♬ The Golden Girls – The Main Title Theme – TV Themes

We’re guessing this is EXACTLY what Betty White looked like as a toddler!

Recently Played

Friendly FireLinkin Park
4:50pm
Bullet The Blue SkyU2
4:45pm
The Sound Of MadnessShinedown
4:40pm
The RedChevelle
4:36pm
For Whom The Bell TollsMetallica
4:25pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Alaska woman gets 99 years for orchestrating catfished murder-for-hire plot in friend’s death
2

Man found guilty of murder in Alaska Native woman’s killing that was captured on stolen memory card
3

Two High Schoolers Get College Cornhole Scholarships
4

This Principal Kisses A Cow For A School Fundraiser
5

A Bull Attack Ended Up Saving This Woman’s Life