A woman in Texas named Connie Claxton just retired after working at Whataburger for 54 years. They threw her a retirement party last week and she has quite the story!

Why did she decide to work there? Loved the burgers! She even eats a junior burger every morning! In 54 years she worked at 10 locations; but the Terrell, Texas location was the longest run at 18 years. She married a customer: “I would take his order. He had a special needs boy. He was so kind to him and I thought, ‘Man, what would it be like to be married to him.’”

They were married three decades until he died 11 years ago. Congrats on an amazing career, Connie!