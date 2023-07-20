KWHL KWHL Logo

Thousands Are Planning A Double Feature Day Of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer"

July 20, 2023
Two big films hit theaters Friday, and even though they are drastically different films…thousands have already bought tickets to see them BOTH on opening day. So many that a name has been created for it: Barbenheimer.

The National Association of Theatre Owners estimates that more than 200,000 moviegoers are planning double-features of Barbie and Oppenheimer at movie theaters across North America starting this weekend. Both movies are getting good scores on Rotten Tomatoes (97% for Oppenheimer and 89% for Barbie).

 

Have YOU ever seen two movies at the theater in one day?

