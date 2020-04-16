Thousands of gallons of oily water spill into Alaska harbor

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation says thousands of gallons of oily water have been contained after a spill near the Valdez Marine Terminal’s small boat harbor. Alyeska Pipeline Service Company workers reported the spill at the end of the trans-Alaska pipeline just after 8 p.m. Sunday. Alyeska operates the pipeline and says a team had recovered about 13,000 gallons of oily water in Port Valdez as of Tuesday morning. An preliminary report by the environmental conservation department suggests the spill originated in a sump that overflowed. The agency says the trans-Alaska pipeline is operating as normal.