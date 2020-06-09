      Weather Alert

Thousands of LA protesters won’t be charged over curfew

Jun 8, 2020 @ 5:35pm

By BRIAN MELLEY and CHRISTOPHER WEBER undefined
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors say they won’t charge thousands of protesters arrested for violating curfew and other police orders. The city had the largest number of protest arrests in the U.S. tracked by The Associated Press. The city attorney said Monday that he will develop an alternative without punishment. The district attorney says she won’t file charges in misdemeanor cases from other parts of Los Angeles County. More than 3,000 people were arrested over days of mostly peaceful protests following the death of George Floyd. The vast majority were for violating curfew or failing to obey orders to disperse.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Traffic Cams