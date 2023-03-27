KWHL KWHL Logo

Three Adults And Three Children Die In Nashville School Shooting

March 27, 2023 1:53PM AKDT
Another tragic school shooting happened today (March 27) just after 10am. A 28-year-old female suspect entered the Covenant School in Nashville via a side door and police were called at 10:13am. By 10:27am, the shooter was killed by responding police officers. The Christian school serves kids preschool through sixth grade. The shooter is said to be a former student.

In total, 7 people are dead (suspect included). In a statement, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said: “I am closely monitoring the tragic situation at Covenant. As we continue to respond, please join us in praying for the school, congregation & Nashville community.”

 

