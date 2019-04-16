Three dead after snowmachines fall through the ice

Alaska State Troopers say three people have died after their snowmachines broke through ice in northern Alaska.

Troopers say they were notified early Monday morning that several travelers on two snowmachines had fallen through the ice. One of the travelers made it to Noatak and summoned help from searchers.

Troopers say one person was reported dead and two others unaccounted for.

Searchers found one of the missing travelers, who later died en route to a hospital in Kotzebue. Troopers say the second missing person was found dead shortly before 4 a.m. Monday.

The names of the three deceased travelers were not immediately disclosed.

The deaths come weeks after two Akiak men died after their all-terrain vehicles crashed through ice on the Kuskokwim River.