      Weather Alert

Three Shot And Killed In Iowa State Park

Jul 22, 2022 @ 10:07am

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (AP) – Police say three people have been killed in a shooting at a state park in eastern Iowa and the suspected gunman is also dead.

Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said in a statement that police responded to reports of the shooting at the the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 7 a.m. Friday.

Krapfl says officers responding to reports about a shooting found three people dead at the scene.

He did not specify how they died and has not released their identities.

Officials say they later found a Nebraska man at the campground who had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Recently Played

Saturday, July 23rd, 2022
#Trending
Vank Walen - "Your Jumpin' Heart"
No Charges For ‘Late Show’ Crew Arrested On Capitol Hill
Search for Alaska grandma halted after toddler found in car
House Passes Same-Sex Marriage Bill
Woman faces murder charges in deaths of 2 Anchorage men
Pro Football News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On