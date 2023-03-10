KWHL KWHL Logo

Tiger Woods’ Ex Suing Him For $30 Million

March 10, 2023 8:42AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

Legal analysts are looking at whether Erica Herman’s $30 million lawsuit has any merit against ex-boyfriend, Tiger Woods. The two started dating 6 years ago when she managed one of his restaurants. At the beginning of their relationship, he had her sign a non-disclosure agreement that would bar her from talking about their relationship and she now wants that nullified. She claims they had a verbal agreement that she could live in his $43 million dollar mansion for 11 years. But claims his agents used “trickery” to get her out of the house on a vacation after which he moved her things out and had the locks changed.

She’s claiming sexual abuse as grounds to nullify the NDA. Entertainment Tonight talked to a lawyer not affiliated with the case who doesn’t believe her case has any “legs to stand on”, while Woods says her claims are “invalid” and wants it handled privately. Sources say this is kind of how Tiger does things, having a history of “ghosting” people once he’s done with them and moves on.

Recently Played

ParanoidBlack Sabbath|
7:36pm
BlurryPuddle Of Mudd|
7:31pm
Save YourselfStabbing Westword|
7:24pm
If Tomorrow Never ComesBad Wolves|
7:21pm
Black SheepDorothy|
7:18pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Watch These Kentucky Seniors Recreate Rihanna’s Halftime Show
2

Justin Bieber Cancels Remaining Tour Dates
3

‘A little scary’: Iditarod begins with smallest field ever
4

St. Jude Phone Bank Volunteers Needed
5

Striking Alaska school bus workers to vote on tentative deal