Tik Tok Doctor Who Live-Streamed Surgeries Stripped Of Medical License

If you can manage not to botch plastic surgeries because you’re busy talking to the camera during a Tik Tok video…you’re doing ok.

You may have seen Katharine Grawe aka “Dr. Roxy” on Tik Tok making fun dance videos, or livestreaming surgeries…but that all came to a halt. After complaints from several patients, she was brought up for a review by the medical board in Ohio and stripped of her medical license.

Kelsey Cardenas went to her for a breast lift after being a fan of her videos. She figured if she was brave enough to livestream surgery, she must be really good. However, Cardenas says she suffered major complications after the surgery.