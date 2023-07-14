KWHL KWHL Logo

Tik Tok Doctor Who Live-Streamed Surgeries Stripped Of Medical License

July 14, 2023 7:52AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

If you can manage not to botch plastic surgeries because you’re busy talking to the camera during a Tik Tok video…you’re doing ok.

You may have seen Katharine Grawe aka “Dr. Roxy” on Tik Tok making fun dance videos, or livestreaming surgeries…but that all came to a halt. After complaints from several patients, she was brought up for a review by the medical board in Ohio and stripped of her medical license.

Kelsey Cardenas went to her for a breast lift after being a fan of her videos. She figured if she was brave enough to livestream surgery, she must be really good.  However, Cardenas says she suffered major complications after the surgery.

Recently Played

All Things Must ChangeBush|
2:21pm
Girls Girls GirlsMotley Crue|
2:16pm
Seven Nation ArmyThe White Stripes|
2:13pm
No RainBlind Melon|
2:09pm
RescuedFoo Fighters|
2:05pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Nothing More's Justin Hawkins Makes Statement About Running His Girlfriend Over With a Truck
2

Alaska’s slow start to wildfire season a relief after Connecticut-sized area burned last year
3

Man shot and killed by officers on Anchorage highway was holding rifle, police say
4

Backers of effort to repeal Alaska’s ranked voting system accused of campaign finance violations
5

This Guy Has Flown Nearly 24 Million Miles On Over 12,000 Flights!