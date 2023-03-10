KWHL KWHL Logo

Tik Tok Self-Proclaimed “Worst Mom Ever” Gets Lots Of Online Support

March 10, 2023 2:00AM AKST
Source: YouTube

Hannah Charles is a content creator on Tik Tok who is trying to show the realities of motherhood, and the fact it’s not all rainbows and unicorns. If you are a parent…than you know this is VERY RELATABLE.  One recent video struck a nerve with many others in her boat where she was sharing the struggles of sleep regression with her 1-year-old daughter.

She says the purpose of showing these raw moments is two-fold: it helps her get through it and shows other struggling moms they are not alone. They say it “takes a village” to raise a child, and in today’s culture sometimes that village can be found online.

 

