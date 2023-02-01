TikToker Teaching Himself To Read And Inspiring Others
February 1, 2023 6:52AM AKST
Oliver James not only inspires clients he trains to get into better physical shape, but he’s inspiring others with his own journey learning how to read.
He’s functionally illiterate. National statistics show shocking numbers that 43 million Americans cannot read, write or solve math problems past a third grade level. Everything changed for Oliver when his wife gave him a book of quotes. His new goal is to read 100 books this year!
@oliverspeaks1 I appreciate Booktok for supporting me. It is because of everyone’s support that I got on Good Morning America. Check out my story Monday morning! @gma #goodmorningamerica #booktok #keepreadingbooks ♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show
@oliverspeaks1 So excited to share this with you all. I got to tell my story on Inside Edition. Go check it out on YouTube @insideedition #insideedition #booktok #interview #motivationalspeaker #bookreview ♬ original sound – Oliver James