KWHL KWHL Logo

TikTokers Sharing Big Savings Hacks At Fast Food Restaurants

March 21, 2024 8:21AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

A Texas mom showing how she got a ton of McDonald’s food for just over $12 has gotten over 12 million views!  She got a dinner box that had two cheeseburgers, four small fries, a 10 piece nugget and two Big Macs for just $12.19!! All of that individually would have cost over $26!

 

@xolovelei $12 Dinner Boxes at McDonald’s is worth it!! #budgetfriendly #mcdonaldshacks #fyp ♬ original sound – xolovelei

That said, these dinner boxes tend to vary in price based on where you live. Sometimes employees from restaurants will post tips and deals or secret menu items. This couple shares their deals at many restaurants including Texas Roadhouse!

 

@nateandsaraheats showing you how to eat out more affordably! @Texas Roadhouse #nateandsaraheats #texasroadhouse #texasroadhouserolls #kidsmeals #kidsmeals #kidsmenu #cheapdates #cheapfood #foodhacks #foodies #foodreview ♬ BEST INTEREST – Tyler, The Creator

Recently Played

With Arms Wide OpenCreed
6:02am
Straight Out Of LineGodsmack
5:56am
Ramon AyalaGiovannie And The Hired Guns
5:53am
NumbLinkin Park
5:43am
FalloutSleep Theory
5:40am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

The Saga of #BadassBella
2

Zayn Malik Talks “One Direction” On “Hot Ones”
3

Alaska whaling village teen pleads not guilty to 16 felony counts in shooting that left 2 dead
4

Dog deaths revive calls for end to Iditarod, the endurance race with deep roots in Alaska tradition
5

Alaska governor vetoes education package overwhelming passed by lawmakers