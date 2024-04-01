KWHL KWHL Logo

“Titanic” Door Prop Sells At Auction

April 1, 2024 7:14AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

A mysterious buyer known as “Mr. Green” is now the proud owner of that famous floating piece of wood Rose had all to herself while poor Jack froze to death in “Titanic”. It was put up for auction and sold for $700,000.

It’s been the subject of debate for YEARS, even put to the test by Mythbusters (who found they could have both fit if they put Rose’s lifejacket underneath. But James Cameron himself tested the theory last year for the film’s 25th anniversary.

Recently Played

SlitherVelvet Revolver
3:42pm
Wanting And WaitingBlack Crowes
3:37pm
The Beautiful PeopleMarilyn Manson
3:34pm
The Diary Of JaneBreaking Benjamin
3:30pm
Flying High AgainOzzy Osbourne
3:20pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

An Eagle River Family’s Journey to St. Jude
2

Eva Mendes Talks About The “No Brainer” Decision To Quit Acting
3

St Jude Rocks Radiothon with KWHL
4

Kevin Bacon Is Going Back To The “Footloose” High School For Prom
5

“Star Wars” Blue Milk Coming To Stores For May the 4th