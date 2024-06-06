KWHL KWHL Logo

Toddler Helps Great Grandpa Through Parkinson’s Disease

June 6, 2024 6:54AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Taryn Watson’s grandfather was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2013. Her son, TJ, is now 2 and gives her grandpa something to live for. The toddler seems to have natural compassion and willingness to help his great grandpa walk outside and walk through doors.

Taryn’s brother is in his early 20’s and has sacrificed a lot to also help grandpa still get around as much as possible. Super sweet watching them together!

Recently Played

No playlist data.
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Selena Gomez Was Considering Adoption Before Dating Benny Blanco
2

NKOTB Talk First Album In 11 Years And Summer Tour
3

Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Say They Have One More “Bad Boys” Movie In Them
4

Judge weighs arguments in case seeking to disqualify ranked choice repeal measure from Alaska ballot
5

1 Malaysian climber dead, 1 rescued near the top of Denali, North America’s tallest mountain