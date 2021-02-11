Tom Brady Is Hammered And Having A Great Time Celebrating.
TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 10: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates their Super Bowl LV victory during a boat parade through the city on February 10, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
The boat parade in Tampa is going to gown down as one of the greatest Super Bowl Celebrations of all time. Look at Tom out there living his best life.
So here is how it ended. I love that Tom responded to it on twitter as well.
And here is how it began. It started with a Lombardi Trophy toss from boat to boat.
Even his daughter knew this was a bad idea.
So much awesome!